Rural South Dakota Airports Receiving FAA Grant for Improvements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota is receiving over a million dollars in grant money to fix local airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced small South Dakota airports are going to be receiving funds to fix and update their infrastructure.

The money will be given to five rural airports for a variety of projects including renovating parking lots, extending taxiways, and making land purchases.

The grant comes as part of a $3 billion nationwide airport improvement program, with the goal of improving safety. The six airports receiving the grant money are Belle Fourche, Gettysburg, Miller, Mobridge, and Onida.