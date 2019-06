SF East Sweeps Watertown in Legion Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, SD… SF East swept a doubleheader from Watertown Tuesday night at Harmodon Park. Nick Kemper had a 2-run double in the 4th inning of game one to break it open as East went on to win 8-3. Jacob Tisher had a 2-run single for Post 17. East then won the nightcap 10-9.