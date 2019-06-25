Sioux Falls Liquor Store Fails Alcohol Compliance Check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a Sioux Falls liquor store failed an alcohol compliance check on Monday.

Sioux Falls Police conducted an alcohol compliance check in the northwest area of the city. Officers checked 32 businesses with off sale alcohol licenses. Of the 32 businesses checked, one failed and sold alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Police say Booze Boys on West 12th Street failed the compliance check and the clerk was issued a summons.