South Dakota Death Row Inmate Scheduled to Be Executed in November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A South Dakota death row inmate is officially scheduled to be executed later this year.

A Rapid City judge ruled that Charles Rhines will be executed the week of November 3. Rhines was convicted in the 1992 stabbing death of doughnut shop employee during a robbery in Rapid City.

In his ruling, Judge Robert Mandel said he “sees no legal reason to postpone the execution.” Rhine’s attorney argues the execution should be delayed because Rhines has two pending lawsuits, including one challenging the state’s lethal injection protocol.