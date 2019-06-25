State Inmate Placed on Escape Status Back in Custody

BEADLE COUNTY, S.D. – A state inmate is back in custody after leaving his community service jobsite on Friday, according to the State Penitentiary.

Authorities say Ryan Langford left his community service worksite in Sioux Falls without authorization on June 21. Langford was arrested in Beadle County Tuesday morning.

Langford is currently serving a 4-year sentence with one year suspended from Beadle County for possession of a controlled substance.