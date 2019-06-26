Birds Blanked for 7th Straight Loss by RedHawks

Birds Blanked for 7th Straight Loss by RedHawks

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD… The struggling Canaries fell behind 4-0 before they came to bat and lost 7-0 to Fargo-Moorhead Wednesday night at SF Stadium. It was the 7th straight loss for Mike Meyer’s team and 9th in 10 games as they fell below the .500 mark with a record on 18-19.

The RedHawks got a HR on the game’s first pitch from Brennan Metzger and TJ Bennett hit a 2-run home run to make it 4-0 after 1. Daniel Comstock hit another 2-run HR in the 4th inning and that’s all Sebastian Kessay needed. He pitched 6 scoreless innings and fanned 7 Canaries. It was the 9th straight win for the visitors. The teams concluded the 4-game series Thursday night at the Bird Cage.