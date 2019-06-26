City Releases Event Center Campus Survey Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – More than 2,000 people have weighed in on the future of the events center campus in Sioux Falls.

The city released an online survey earlier this month. It asked people what they think of the current facilities near the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and how to improve them. Officials released those results on Wednesday.

When it comes to to the Sioux Falls Stadium, a majority of people voted to either renovate the Birdcage or demolish it and build it elsewhere. 12% of people say the ballpark should be demolished and not rebuilt.

Overall, survey respondents say the best way to improve the events campus is to add more dining options, things to do and parking.

“I think people want this area to be a destination, not just for concerts and conventions but just a destination for other activities, experiences, and as a city, we really look at this campus as a way to maybe spur some of that economic development,” said City of Sioux Falls Deputy Chief of Staff T.J. Nelson.

The survey results will be used by the events campus study group to create a final report on their recommendations for the events campus. That report will be sent to the mayor and city council.