Former Standout Augie Athlete Expelled, Pleads Guilty to Simple Assault

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A former standout Augustana athlete pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an incident on campus in May.

19-year-old Pierre native, Peyton Zabel pleaded guilty to simple assault, entering or surreptitiously remaining in a building and purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Police say an 18-year-old victim woke up to Zabel in her dorm room and in bed with her on May 11. Police say the victim yelled at Zabel to get out and that he grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

Police were called and Zabel was transported to a hospital where he regained consciousness. Police say Zabel was not aware of the situation and that his blood alcohol content was .163.

Zabel was initially charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol.

Augustana University expelled Zabel in May after completing their own internal investigation. You can read their full statement below:

In late May, Augustana University completed its own independent investigation regarding the incident that took place on May 11. Per the Augustana University Student Code of Conduct, Peyton Zabel was expelled from the university based on the findings of the investigation.



PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A standout Augustana athlete is facing multiple charges after police say he entered a student’s dorm room, grabbed her in her bed and wouldn’t let go.

Police say the 18-year-old victim woke up to 19-year-old Peyton Zabel in her dorm room in bed with her Saturday morning. Police say the victim yelled at Zabel to get out and that he grabbed her and wouldn’t let go.

The victim got away, went to a friend’s room and called police. Police say Zabel was still in the victim’s bed when they arrived and that they initially couldn’t wake him up. Zabel was transported to a hospital where he later regained consciousness.

Zabel is charged with first-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and underage consumption of alcohol. Police say there was no forced entry into the dorm room. Police say Zabel was not aware of the situation and that his blood alcohol content was .163.