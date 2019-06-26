Meyer Still Optimistic About Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Despite a recent skid that has seen the Canaries fall out of first place, Manager Mike Meyer is still optimistic about his team moving forward. He just needs his pitching staff to get healthy more than anything. “We’ve been struggling a little bit now but we’ve been playing some of the better teams and I still like our pieces, I think our lineup is pretty dynamic. We have a lot of on-base percentage guys and some guys who can hit it out of the ballpark. We just need to shore up our pitching staff and little bit and I think we’ll be all right…”