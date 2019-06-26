Sioux Falls Jaycees in Need of Donations for 4th of July Fireworks Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A fireworks show in Sioux Falls is in need of a little spark, with funding.

The Sioux Falls Jaycees host the annual 4th of July celebrations each summer at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Representatives of the non-profit say it costs about $35,000 to put the show on for free.

This year, they’re about $10,000 short. Organizers say the show is one way to honor the nation’s history and service members and part of that is keeping the show free of charge.

“Our family has been leading this project for the Jaycees for several years. We believe the men and women have paid the price once and we just want to keep it free for as long as we possibly can,” said Edith Arneson with the Jaycees.

The 4th of July is next Thursday. Gates open at 5 p.m. with food vendors and family events with fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. If you’d like to donate you can head to siouxfallsjaycees.org. The Sioux Falls Jaycees will also accept donations at the gate.