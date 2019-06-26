Someone You Should Know: South Dakota’s Miss Amazing Teen 2019

1/2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Every year, around 150 girls and women with disabilities and their families come together for Miss Amazing’s national summit. Each year, families bond over shared experiences and establish lasting friendships.

This year, six of those girls will be from South Dakota. Taylor Putnam is South Dakota’s Miss Amazing Teen 2019 and we think she’s Someone You Should Know.

Taylor loves to dance. No longer shy, she put her love of performing to good use in winning her title at the South Dakota Miss Amazing pageant.

“Dancing . and singing, burst out singing makes my heart drop every time to sing and dance and I’m so happy,” says Taylor.

When she’s not on stage, Taylor and her mom Calli like to look at photos of her experiences in the Miss Amazing program. Miss Amazing shines a spotlight on Taylor’s accomplishments.

Contestants from all over the country will gather in Chicago on August 2. The organizers believe girls and women with disabilities have the ability to accomplish amazing things. Taylor’s mom, Calli believes that with all her heart.

“It’s so important for people to know that anybody — disability or not — they all want to be treated the same. They all love the same things, just in different ways,” says Calli.

The Miss Amazing competition started in Omaha, 12 years ago. It has grown into a program with Pageants in more than 30 states. For Taylor and her mom, the experience has been, well amazing.

“She’s standing up on stage and her interview with the judges have been more vocal, not a quiet and shy voice. She’s definitely enjoying every little part of it. I really have seen her grow as a young girl doing that,” says Calli.

Taylor is learning how to be an advocate for herself. At the national event, experts will guide participants through interviewing and public speaking exercises.

Miss Amazing is an opportunity for girls women with disabilities to build confidence and self-esteem in a supportive environment.

Taylor and her five friends are traveling to Chicago August 2 and they need financial support. Taylor has raised about $700 of her $5,000 goal.

“I think I can do it, I just can do it and just keep on smiling and singing and dancing and things will be perfect,” says Taylor.

It’ll cost Taylor and her family around $7,000 to compete in Chicago. So they’re asking for a little help with fundraising. To sponsor Taylor or any of the other South Dakota women, it’s really easy. Just head to sponsoraqueen2019.funraise.org.