Storm Reflect on Win That Gets Them to Conference Title Game

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm are no strangers to post season football. And once again they are in the United Conference title game next Saturday at Des Moines against the Barnstormers after beating Tuscon 50-47 Sunday at the Premier Center. It was another game that came right down to the wire for the Storm who have won several close finishes this year. Lorenzo Brown ran for 4 TD’s and threw for another in the win as the offensive line was a key to the victory.

Kurtis Riggs, Storm Head Coach/GM says: “You know our offensive line played really well tonight. They did a great job up front, gave him time and then he did a great job of picking and choosing and taking off and running…”

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB says:”Our fans have been spoiled with the dominance we have had. But I think they’re enjoying these games we have in front of them. It’s come down to the last drive, sometimes last play and it’s just exciting. It’s good to come out on top in those…”

Saturday’s game will be the 3rd meeting of the season with each team winning on their home field. The winner will face Arizona or Nebraska in the United Bowl.