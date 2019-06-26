T. Denny Sanford, City Donate $5M for State Theatre Restoration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The State Theatre in Downtown Sioux Falls will be completely restored and functioning by spring 2020.

Denny Sanford and the city of Sioux Falls are donating enough money to finish the project.

Sanford is donating $3.5 million dollars along with $1.5 million coming from the city of Sioux Falls.

The project will include new reclining seating.

Supporters of the theater believe it will provide a boost to the economy of downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s going to drive tens of thousands of people downtown. they’re gonna dine, they’re gonna shop, and they’re gonna use other facilities of downtown Sioux Falls so the economic impact is huge,” said Sioux Falls State Theatre Company President John Swedeen.

In Spring 2020 the theatre will be showing movie classics as well as children’s films.