What to Know Before Fireworks Go on Sale Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For many families setting off fireworks is a fun Fourth of July tradition. Starting June 27th, South Dakotans can shop for fireworks.

“I recommend shopping at a reputable place and ask questions. Make sure you’re getting what’s appropriate for you and appropriate for where you’re using your fireworks,” said Kevin Lorenzen, Owner of Pyro City Fireworks of Sioux Falls.

With so many firework options it can be hard to choose. However, firework vendors are making it easier to shop. At Pyro City customers can scan the barcode on the fireworks. Then a video of what the firework will look like plays on a screen.

“They do this once a year, so we want to make sure that they are getting what they want for their hard earned money,” said Lorenzen.

Thanks to technology it’s also easier to set off fireworks. You can do it with the push of a button from your phone. All you need is a FireFly device and the phone app.

This year, vendors are selling the classics, but you can also find some newer products.

“The neon colors have gotten really big, the 3-inch, 9-shot racks and this year there’s a 5-inch artillery shell on the market,” said Lorenzen.

As you’re shopping remember, many fireworks you’ll find at these stores are illegal to set off within Sioux Falls city limits.

“The short of it is any fireworks that make noise have a projectile or launching component are illegal in Sioux Falls,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department.

This includes any fireworks that move, including toy tanks. To shoot off those type of fireworks you’ll have to go outside of city limits.

Fireworks that are safe to use in town include sparklers, smoke bombs and snakes.

No matter what fireworks you choose, Officer Clemens wants to remind people to “Please clean up after yourself. That’s a complaint that we hear year after year.”

Also, make sure you’re being safe.

“Parental supervision is very important and always have a bucket of water handy and know your surroundings,” said Lorenzen.

That way your Fourth of July will go off with a bang.

Watertown, Brookings, Aberdeen and other cities in South Dakota have similar city ordinances regarding fireworks. If you are caught illegally lighting a firework in Sioux Falls you could be slapped with a fine of $97.50.