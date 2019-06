12 Sioux Falls Skaters Competing in National Theatre on Ice Competition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 12 girls from the Sioux Falls Figure Skating Club are competing in Alabama today.

They’re skating in the 2019 National Theatre on Ice Competition, a team tournament that puts an emphasis on originality, costuming and artistry of performance.

This is the first time South Dakota is being represented in the competition. The girls are currently in 2nd place and performed their Long Program earlier today.