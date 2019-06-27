Canaries Remain Optimistic, But Still Swept by Fargo-Moorhead

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When you’re going through rough stretch it’s hard to remain optimistic. But the Canaries are still feeling good about their team despite having lost 7 straight when they took the field Thursday night against Fargo-Moorhead.

Brett Vertigan, Canaries Outfielder says: “We find a way to get wins for the most part. We’ve run into a little rough patch lately but we grind out at-bats and we’ve been pitching better so I think we’re doing well…”

Clint Coulter, Canaries Outfielder says: “We just need to get rolling. It’s been really good hitting or really good pitching but kind of at a different time so if we can get them synced up we’re going to be pretty dangerous…”

They didn’t sync up Thursday night despite the fact that 8 players had at least 2 hits. The Birds banged out 18 base hits but scored only 6 times. Graham Low had a 2-run double and Mike Hart 2 RBI’s on 3 hits. But the pitchers couldn’t solve Correlle Prime who blasted 2 HR’s and knocks in 5 runs in the 11-6 Fargo-Moorhead win. It was the 10th straight win for the Redhawks and the 8th straight loss for the Birds who continue the home stand this weekend with Milwaukee in town. The Birds are now 18-20 and have dropped 9 of the last 10 games, falling from first place in the process.