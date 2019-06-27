Final Piece of Arc of Dreams Installed in Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The skyline of downtown Sioux Falls has a new addition.

The second and final piece of the Arc of Dreams was installed on Thursday. the sculpture was assembled in Rapid City and was transported to Sioux Falls over the last month.

The stainless steel structures tower 70 feet above the Big Sioux River and both pieces combined are the length of a football field. It was created to represent the “leap of faith dreamers take to see their dreams come true.”

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls representatives say it’s the capstone of the city’s walking art exhibit.

“It really is a game changer, this is going to be what we understand, the sixth tallest sculpture in America. So, it becomes a destination people will want to see and when the lighting goes up and everything’s all lit, it just becomes an awesome sight,” says Jeff Hanson with SculptureWalk.

The Arc of Dreams is the 60th addition to this year’s SculptureWalk.