Kaufman Tries to Recapture Success She Had in Australia

CHASKA, MN… Clark, SD native Kim Kaufman is glad to be back on tour after a difficult 2018 season where she wasn’t healthy and eventually lost her LPGA Tour Card. But she battled back and won her was back on tour in Q-School and then amazingly was in position to win the first event of the season in Australia. “Yes Australia was really exciting. It was my first event after going to Q-School in October and I don’t think I was quite ready to be in that position again so fast. But every time you get there you try and take something from it and I finished in the top 10. Probably not where we wanted to finish but it was a great way to start the season. I haven’t had too many exciting finishes since but we’re just trying to get back to that final group…”

Kim is hoping her 2nd round at the Women’s PGA at Hazeltine will carry over Friday when she tees off at 7:26 in the Wal-Mart Championship in Rogers, Arkansas. Kim shot an opening round 79 but was 3 under thru 5 holes and finished up 1 under. She missed the cut by 1 shot but left Chaska on a high note that she hopes will continue this week.