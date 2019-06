Second Installations of ‘Arc of Dreams’ Begin

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The first permanent sculpture in Sioux Falls halfway hoisted, and the rest is coming.

Installations on the second half of the piece began Thursday morning. The 6th tallest sculpture in the nation will be completed by the end of the day.

Sculpture Walk’s Jeff Hanson stopped by to talk of the pieces journey, and what it will do for an already vibrant arts scene.