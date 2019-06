SF West Edges Brandon Valley 5-4 in Legion Baseball

BRANDON, SD… They were supposed to play a doubleheader at Harmodon Park, but the heavy rains Thursday morning moved the team to Brandon where they play a 9 inning game. And West, playing as the home team, came away with a 5-4 win behind the solid pitching of Mason Crow. Joe Kolbeck’s RBI triple put BV up early, but West rallied on Karsten Grove’s RBI single.