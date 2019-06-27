State Representative Scyller Borglum to Announce 2020 Senate Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It appears Senator Mike Rounds already has a challenger next year, within his own party.

State Representatives Scyller Borglum plans to announce her political future on Monday. Borglum is a Republican out of Pennington County.

According to a press release, Borglum will announce her, quote “common sense conservative vision for South Dakota” on Monday.

“My vision was made clear while meeting with my constituents of District 32 and other South Dakotans across the state. I will successfully bring forth this vision to create smaller government, rebuild immigration policy, and improve healthcare access and affordability. Unlike many politicians, I have achievable, common-sense conservative solutions for these real problems affecting all South Dakotans,” said Borglum.

Borglum will be making stops in Rapid City, Chamberlain and Sioux Falls.