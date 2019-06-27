Storm Going to Des Moines For a Win Saturday Night

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Storm are 1 win away from another appearance in the United Bowl. But they have a big challenge in front of them when they travel to Des Moines Saturday night to play the Barnstormers. Iowa won the most recent meeting earlier in June 55-43, but the Storm won that last second thriller at the Premier Center. So the teams have split and Kurtiss Riggs and his team expect to play well Saturday night. With a win they would play either at Arizona or host Nebraska in the United Bowl championship game.

Kurtiss Riggs, Storm Head Coach/GM says: “Well I mean our goal is to score every time we step on the field. And the defense’s goal is to get a stop or create a turnover. That’s not going to change. We’ll find ways to pressure and create turnovers and hopefully be able to come back with a win…”

Lorenzo Brown, Storm QB says: “Win…that’s what we’re going to go out there and do is win. We’re going to put a good 60 minute effort together and we’re going to get it done and we’re either going to go to Arizona or come back here. So that’s what we’re planning on doing…”

Claude Davis, Storm DL says: “We’re like Drake man looking for revenge. That’s all we’re after man so I don’t have anything else to say about it…”