TenHaken Honors City’s First African-American Firefighter with Mayoral Proclamation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls’ first African-American firefighter is getting a city-wide honor.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced on Thursday that this Sunday will be Ed Washington Day. Washington passed away last month at the age of 68 after a battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Washington served with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue from 1975 to 2004. Washington’s family says he took pride in his work and the community he served.

“He had a quiet dignity to him. I know it wasn’t easy but he didn’t allow that to get in the way of his work and his duty and I think that over time he really built strong relationships,” says Ed Washington’s son, Dominick Washington.

Washington’s son says his father was quiet and humble. He says he would most likely have been embarrassed at the attention but still honored