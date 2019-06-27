“You’re Not Alone”

Resources Available for Veterans with PTSD

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem declared June 27th ‘Post Traumatic Stress Injury Awareness Day.’

The day is meant to reflect on the causes, symptoms, and treatment of post traumatic stress.

Dr. Kari Leiting, a Clinical Psychologist and PTSD Coordinator at the Sioux Falls VA, joined us this morning with to talk what options are available for those struggling, and the importance of seeking help.

For more information, click here.