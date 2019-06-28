Feeding South Dakota Gets New “Clean Room” For Better Packaging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Feeding South Dakota can now do more “in house” to provide food to people in need.

The organization’s Sioux Falls location now has a “clean room” to re-package bulk food items into smaller portions.

The first item they’ll repackage is cheese,

taking donated 40 pound blocks of cheese and slicing them into family-sized portions… which will then be packaged and vacuum sealed.

Before having this clean room, Feeding South Dakota would bring the blocks to a local vendor and pay them to do all that.

The Wellmark Foundation, Wells Fargo, and the Midwest Dairy Association donated money to build the room and buy the equipment.

“I think ultimately what really excited me is the fact that we are going to be able to really get access to new and different kinds of food we haven’t been able to get access to before,” said Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Gassen.

Feeding South Dakota says other bulk products that could be re-packaged in the clean room could include beans, pasta, cereal, and rice.