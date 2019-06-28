FEMA Hiring Locally to Help with Disaster Recovery Efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – FEMA is hiring South Dakotans to help with disaster recovery after the winter and spring flooding.

The positions are full-time and include health benefits, sick leave, and holiday pay. The areas needed most right now are in the construction and environmental fields with pay depending on experience.

Positions will be based in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Pierre. The jobs usually last three to four months but can be extended and could set you up to help with future recovery.

“It’s a way for them to build back their lives after suffering through a devasting disaster, while at the same time, it allows them to give a hand up to their fellow citizens who are also on the path to long-term recovery,” says FEMA Spokesperson Pam Saulsby.

Candidates must have a high school diploma or GED and will need to pass a background check. You cannot apply at Disaster Recovery Centers. You can apply online at usajobs.gov.