New B&G Milkyway Location Opens in Southeast Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There’s a new place to “chill out” in southeastern Sioux Falls.

B&G Milkyway opened a new location on 41st Street, near Harmondon Park. This is their seventh location with more planned to open in 2020.

B&G is well known for their ice cream and as temps continue to rise, owner Bruce Bettmeng says he wants to the neighborhood a convenient spot to cool off.

“There’s a lot of rooftops in this part of town too, that’s something we looked at before we opened. The ball fields next door, they’re cherry, you know, they’re nice to have but we do look at the rooftops,” says Bettmeng.

B&G employees 30 people currently and will continue hiring through summer for those interested in the seasonal job. B&G is open daily until 10 p.m.