One Driver Committed in Race to Win Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. – One down, 17 to go. The race for Huset’s Speedway has its first driver.

Huset’s owner Chuck Brennan says one driver has signed up for the 40-lap race to win the dirt track. 17 drivers are still needed for the August 13th sprint car race, otherwise, it won’t happen.

The winner of the race has the option of taking over the track or a $3.6 million cash prize. Brennan says the purse would be the largest in the history of U.S. racing and that’s drawing interest from drivers and ownership groups from all over.

“We started it out to have a local appeal, bring it to the fans and the drivers and the businesses and the community who supported this track. Accidentally, it’s blown up to a national level, we’ve had drivers talk to us from Australia, we’ve had all the racing groups calling. It’s blown up beyond anything we could possibly even think of, that’s why my bet is this thing is going to happen,” says Brennan.

Each driver, owner or sponsor is required to pay a $200,000 deposit. The race would be open to the public to watch.

Brennan also says he is still willing to sell the track for the $9.5 million asking price if an offer comes before the race.