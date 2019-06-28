Public Safety Officials Warning of Post-Disaster Fraud, Scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A new warning regarding post-disaster scams.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is urging residents to watch out for and report potential fraud throughout the state.

Common post-disaster frauds include fake offers for state or federal aid, phony housing inspectors, fraudulent building contractors and false fundraising for alleged victims.

Anyone with information on disaster frauds or scams should call the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-800-323-8603 or contact the FTC at 1-877-382-4357.