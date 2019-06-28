Sanford Health, UnityPoint Health Announce Plans To Merge

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two of the largest health care providers in the Midwest are planning to join forces.

Sanford Health and UnityPoint Health announced Friday both organizations signed a letter of intent to “become the destination for personalized primary care in America’s Heartland,” according to a press release.

The combined companies would sit among the top 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the United States.

More than 83,000 staff and 2,600 physicians would be employed in the new organization. Operations would be carried out in 26 states and nine countries.

Many details still have to be hammered out, but the two health care providers have named Kelby Krabbenhoft the president and CEO, with Kevin Vermeer acting as senior executive vice president. The two organizations also agreed on a unified board. A new board would be established for the new company, comprised of representatives from both Sanford Health and UnityPoint Health. UnityPoint Health would recommend the inaugural Board chair.

UnityPoint Health serves throughout Iowa, Western Illinois and Southern Wisconsin.

The merger will undergo various regulatory reviews. Leaders of the organizations expect the transaction to be completed by the end of 2019.