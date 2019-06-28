Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Celebrating 100 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D – Another non-profit is celebrating this week.

The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is turning 100.

The organization has had events all week — including movie night, a micro-chip clinic and special tours to see the animals.

The big event is the “Third Annual Kiddie Carnival” on Sunday.

Organizers say the family friendly event will also commemorate their 100 years of serving the Sioux Empire.

“Ideally i mean we work ourselves out of a job. hopefully one day like all the animals have homes and like we don’t have to do this but until then like there’s a need for it,” said special events coordinator Allison Wyant.

Sunday’s Kiddie Carnival runs from noon to 3.