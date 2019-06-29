9th Annual Battle of the Badges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-There was some friendly competition between South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Saturday. The ninth annual Battle of the Badges fundraiser brought officers from departments statewide to Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. The softball tournament gives everyone a chance to bond, but there’s an even deeper meaning. The purpose of the event is to remember officers who died in the line of duty like Sioux Falls Correctional Officer Ronald “RJ” Johnson. He died during a failed prison escape in 2011. As of last fall, both inmates responsible for his death have now been executed. Johnson and others were honored during a ceremony on the field. Organizers say the entire event is open to the public for a reason.

“We’re trying to build relationships and it’s also a good opportunity for the community to come out and you know, see the kind of good we’re doing in a different role than they would normally see us,” said Organizer Adam Zishka.

Organizers say the money raised from event sponsors goes back to families of fallen officers and to different charities.