Canaries Snap 9 Game Losing Streak

SIOUX FALLS, SD— Well losing streaks are a part of baseball, but the losing streak that the Canaries have been on has been dragging on into the later part of June.\

If the Canaries were ever looking to turn that around it had to be soon.

They would get another chance tonight to change that against the visiting Milwaukee.

The Milkmen took the first game of the series last night.

Its Sioux Falls to start the scoring tonight, Jordan Ebert is going to ground out but Nyles Nygaard will score on the fielder’s choice and the Canaries lead 1-0.

The pitching for Sioux Falls finally came around tonight…as Taylor Hill nabs a strikeout to end the fourth inning…he would rack up 8 on the night and keep the Milkmen scoreless after 4.

And then came the heavy bats for the Canaries as Brett Vertigan connects on a pitch and this one is sent into the party deck for his second home run of the season.

That makes it 2-0 Canaries headed into the sixth.

But don’t count out Milwaukee yet, they’re able to find a run off the bat of Glen McClain

The grounder goes off the face of Nygaard and just like that its a one run ball game, 2-1 Canaries.

Milwaukee trying to complete the comeback in the top of the 9th.

Nygaard at 3rd making up for that mistake earlier beats the runner at 1st and snap goes the streak! Sioux Falls beats Milwaukee 2-1.

Breaking a 9 game drought!

Let’s hope they carry this momentum into the next few games.