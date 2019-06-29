Canaries Still Confident Amid Losing Streak

SIOUX FALLS, SD— While the team is about to celebrate Mahomes tonight, they need to get back in the win column.

They are on a losing streak that is about to span over two weeks.

For a team that was just in first place about a week ago, slipping to fifth place might be considered a losing streak.

But to the birds they say they are just one good game away from getting back on track.

“It’s not really a skid we’re just not putting up more run than the other team and our pitchers are shutting teams down and we’re not putting up enough,” said Clint Coulter, Canaries outfielder. “If we keep doing our thing we’ll be fine.”

“I think we’re strong,” said Mike Hart, Canaries outfielder. “I we know that this happens in a long season you’re going to lose some games but i think we’re very confident that we’ll get back into it very quickly.”