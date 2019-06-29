Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher Commits to Cornhuskers

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



CHAMBERLAIN, SD—Three time state champion wrestler Nash Hutmacher committed to the University of Nebraska this morning to play football.

He is known by his teammates and fans as the “Polar Bear,” and Hutmacher plays both side of ball on the offensive and defensive line.

The “Polar Bear” chose the Cornhuskers over other programs such as Oregon, Iowa state and Wisconsin.

But, he does have one year of high school eligibility left.

So do not be surprise to see the “Polar Bear” back-out on the wrestling mat.

Where he is a national champion and holds a 123 match win streak.

Hutmacher even does track and field, as he won the state title at the shot-put this year.

However, it is unclear whether not he will continue his wrestling career with the Cornhuskers.