Former Jackrabbit Get’s First CFL TD!
BROOKINGS, SD—A former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke did not disappoint last night, as he would score his first touchdown in his CFL career.
What a nice corner route by Wieneke, looked like he was back in Brookings with that route!
He would score the only touchdown of the game for Montreal as they lose 41-10 to the Hamliton Tiger-Cats.
While at SDSU Wieneke set the Missouri Valley Conference and SDSU career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns records!
He ranks second all-time in the FCS for receiving touchdowns with 59.