Former Jackrabbit Get’s First CFL TD!

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD—A former Jackrabbit Jake Wieneke did not disappoint last night, as he would score his first touchdown in his CFL career.

What a nice corner route by Wieneke, looked like he was back in Brookings with that route!

He would score the only touchdown of the game for Montreal as they lose 41-10 to the Hamliton Tiger-Cats.

While at SDSU Wieneke set the Missouri Valley Conference and SDSU career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns records!

He ranks second all-time in the FCS for receiving touchdowns with 59.