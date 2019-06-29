Lennox Goes 2-1 in DSU American Legion Classic Pool Play

MADISON, SD— It was day two of the Dakota State University American Legion Classic and although the weather wasn’t the best, gamse played on.

As Lennox took on Redfield.

We’ll jump right into the action in the top of the first, Redfield is going to strike first from a sac-fly from Noah Haney.

That’d bring home the runner on third.

Red field would score another and they’re out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Lennox would put up a response as Zach Foss steps up to the plate and blasts this pitch over the left field wall.

The weather is hot and the bats are hotter as Redfield leads 2-1 after the first.

Redfield would try and keep the offense moving and they’d find some success as Christian DeYoung pulls a ball up the left field line off the wall and in comes another run.

Redfield moves the score to 3-1 and they’d lead 4-1 going into the sixth.

But here comes Lennox looking to rally and they’d get the wind they’d need as Mason Miller pulls a grounder to left field with runners on bringing in two to tack on to the score.

And they’d flip this game in an inning as JD Kirchner drops one over the shortstop for an RBI.

Lennox would have a 6-run sixth inning and they’d top Redfield 7-4.