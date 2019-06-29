Macy Miller Inks a Deal to Play in Spain

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



BROOKINGS, SD— Former SDSU superstar Macy Miller will continue her basketball journey overseas—as the guard has inked a deal to play in Spain.

Miller will be playing for the Baxi Ferrol, which competes in the second division of the Spanish professional league.

The two-time summit league player of the year was drafted by the Seattle Storm about two months ago, she would only play a month with team before being released and returning back to South Dakota.

When she was released her former coach never lost faith that she would land on her feet.

Great to see her get drafted. I think that is memorable experience by its self. To play and compete with some of best players in the world,” said SDSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Aaron Johnston.

Not just in the WNBA but in the world with the storm while she was in training camp. It’s really just the beginning of her basketball career.

The Jackrabbits all-time leading scorer will start playing in Spain starting on September 1st.