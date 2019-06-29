Stepping Out for Diabetes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Some folks are at risk of developing diabetes and they don’t even know it. The South Dakota Diabetes Coalition held its first-ever Stepping Out For Diabetes event Saturday. Organizers focused on raising awareness and offered education about the disease and what can lead up to it. Some people have prediabetes without knowing it, which is when their blood sugar is higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. Healthy cooking and activities like kayaking can help people prevent a Type 2 diagnosis.

“We consider prediabetes a gift, meaning you’re given a chance with some lifestyle changes: five to seven percent weight loss, thirty minutes of activities five days a week. You’re able to reduce your chance of developing diabetes by over 58 percent,” said Organizer, Jodie Barnett.

To find out if you have prediabetes or diabetes, your doctor can tell you with a blood test. Experts say the first step you should take to reduce your risk is eat healthier meaning vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.