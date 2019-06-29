Storm Advance to 10th Straight United Bowl!!

DES MOINES, IA—The Storm split the regular season series with the Barnstormers.

But throw all of that out of the window because it was or go home time in Iowa.

We know what is on the line, a chance to go to the united bowl and play for a championship; enough said.

First quarter, Storm down 6-0, well let’s update that score.

Lorenzo Brown with the QB sneak ties the game at 6 all.

Second quarter, Storm are now down 20-6.

But a nice response as Brown throws a laser to Kent Shelby; Storm down 20-13.

With 23 seconds left in the first half, Barnstormers Daquan Neal finds Jazeric Petersen, who just snatches it out of the air and Barnstormers up 34-19.

Fast forward to the fourth, Storm down 45-44 with two minutes left, Brown finds Damian Ford to put Sioux Falls up eight!

30 seconds left and the Barnstormers Ryan Balentine finds in the Connor Hollenbeck for the touchdown and Barnstormers are now down two points.

They still need the two point conversion to tie the Daniel Lindsey comes up with the interception; he is your hero!

Storm win 52-50 and advance to the united bowl for the 10th straight year.

They will play the winner of Arizona v. Nebraska.