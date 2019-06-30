Bikers Ride for Survivors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-You may have seen a group of motorcyclists riding through town Sunday. They were driving on a tri-state trip all for an important cause. The non-profit Survivors Joining For Hope held their second annual Ride for Survivors Poker Run. Over 140 bikers rode in support of families who have been affected by suicide. They started in Sioux Falls at J&L Harley-Davidson and traveled through South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa. During the trip drivers paid to play poker, stopping at places along the way to draw poker cards. All funds raised goes back to families throughout South Dakota.

“You know we treat diabetes, cancer as a disease, well suicide is another form of mental health issue. So by talking about it, we can crush that stigma a little bit faster, create more awareness and really just bring people together and provide a better level of support for people,” said Brad Hearst, Founder of Survivors Joining in Hope.

Last year this event raised around $5,000. This year organizers hope to double that.