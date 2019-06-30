Canaries Defeat Milkmen 9-2, Win Series 2-1

SIOUX FALLS, SD— The Birds scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Sioux Falls Canaries (20-21) took the final game against the Milwaukee Milkmen 9-2 on Sunday. The Milkmen dropped to 17-25 on the season. The Canaries took the series against the Milkmen 2-1.

Alay Lago led the team with four hits including an RBI and a double. He wasn’t the only Bird to get involved in the action. Josh Rehwaldt got his first professional hit — a home run over the right-field wall.

“That at-bat, I just tried to relax and let the nerves down,” Rehwaldt said. “I just tried to get on top of a first-pitch fastball and gave me one right down the middle.”

Rehwaldt set the all-time record for home runs at the University of Sioux Falls with 27.

In the first inning, every Canary hitter stepped up to the plate. After five consecutive hits including a double from Andrew Ely and a sacrifice fly from Nyles Nygaard, the Birds led 5-0 after the first.

The Canaries jumped out front early, but the pitching staff closed the door and didn’t allow Milwaukee back in for a second. Canaries starting pitcher Mark Seyler pitched seven strong innings. He allowed two runs on eight hits and struck out two. Trevor Jaunich and Reilly Hovis both had clean innings out of the bullpen.

The Birds scored one more run in the third, and three more runs in the fourth. Rehwaldt’s moonshot led off the fourth inning. Jordan Ebert and Kevin Taylor also came around to score after Lago singled and Clint Coulter doubled.

Recap courtesy of Sioux Falls Canaries.