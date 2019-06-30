Lennox Wins DSU American Legion Classic!

SIOUX FALLS, SD— After three hot days of baseball, we finally get to the Dakota State Legion Classic Championship.

McCook-Miner earned their bid in the game defeating Sturgis this morning, and they’d square off against Lennox after they topped Dell Rapids.

These two teams have had plenty of offense this tournament so far, and they would come out swinging as Lennox’s Zach Foss drills a ball into left field, its off the fence and he would drive in two runs for a quick shot.

And they weren’t done in the first as Peyton Eich would get a hit to slip through the infield, and another two runs would score for Lennox.

They’d leave the top of the first up 5-0.

But McCook-Miner wouldn’t back down that easy as their lead-off batter Kalub Karmichael makes a statement sending a ball over the left field fence and its a solo shot for McCook-Miner.

They’d keep going…and quickly move back near Lennox as Peyton Cleveland drops a pitch into center field and two more runners would score as Lennox’s lead is slashed to 5-3…and this was going to be a game of power.

Lennox would hold on to that lead as they get the win and championship by the score of 10-7.