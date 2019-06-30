Local Program Aims to Combat the “Summer Slide”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Just because schools out for the summer doesn’t mean the learning is done for students at Hayward, Hawthorne and Laura B. Anderson Elementary Schools in Sioux Falls. That’s because some kids are participating in the Summer Climb program.

“I’ve been learning to read more and learning more of math,” said Braylin Meidinger, who will be going into third grade.

“In the morning you’ll find a lot of academic things happening in the classrooms and in the afternoons we try to provide our students with a variety of experiences and that sometimes looks like maybe they are doing some cooking or they are taking a field trip,” said Kristin Skogstad with the Summer Climb Program.

This program aims to combat the “summer slide.” That’s when kids have a decline in reading and math skills after taking an extended break from school.

“If you don’t practice, you lose the skills. So in the summer if kids aren’t practicing their reading and writing and math, they lose the skills,” said Skogstad.

Summer slide makes the beginning of the school year more challenging for teachers like Jessica Nelson.

“We then have to review and play catch up to regain those skills that they lost over the summer or regressed in before we can start the new material and the new skills we should be working on.”

Right now, this summer program is offered to kids who just finished kindergarten, first or second grade. The focus is on helping the kids who already struggled during the school year.

While not everyone is able to participate in this program, educators recommend that parents incorporate math and reading into their child’s daily summer schedule to help avoid regression.

“Just engaging is the biggest thing and you can do it through play. It doesn’t have to be a rigorous, structured thing. You can just interact with them. Play, get chalk out, have them spell words with chalk on the sidewalk,” said Nelson.

That way your child will climb to success this next school year and will be ready to go on day one.

Here’s some other ideas on how you can help your kids maintain their math and reading skills: