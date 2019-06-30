NBA Free Agency: Timberwolves Looking to Revamp

MINNESOTA, MIN—The NBA Free Agency market opened up and while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving just set the NBA World on fire by announcing they are going to sign with the Brooklyn nets; the Timberwolves can also be big players because of that move.

First steps would be letting derrick rose walk, he is said to be having discussions with the Detroit Pistons.

Rose was not really a good fit for the Timberwolves, they need a point that can space the floor and hit threes.

Look no further than D’Angelo Russell.

Wolves have been in talks with the guard with Kyrie going to Brooklyn Russell is the odd man out.

He is coming off his best season yet, where he averaged 18 points and made his first all-star team.

Russell would fit perfectly with Karl Anthony Towns as a pick and roll duo.

But, still the dominoes still have to fall in place and in NBA free agency anything can happen.