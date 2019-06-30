Storm Relied on Their Veterans For United Conference Championship Win

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, SD—Daniel Lindsey was the hero for the Storm last night grabbing the game clinching interception against the barnstormers, and Lindsey is one of a few players the storm picked up before their playoff run.

Coach Kurtiss Riggs says he knew that these pick-ups were going to be key to their success and would have an immediate impact.

“I mean well its just experience; its guys that have been there and done it. Have gone on to play in other league and would be able to transfer that on to the field and help us,” said Riggs.

That would lead them to a win over the Iowa Barnstorms and help them advance to their tenth straight United Bowl.