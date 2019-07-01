Dave & Buster’s Coming to Lake Lorraine in 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Van Buskirk Companies announced on social media that Dave & Buster’s is coming to Lake Lorraine in 2020.

In a press release, officials say the restaurant is scheduled to open in mid-2020. They state the restaurant has been one of the top five businesses people want in Sioux Falls.

“When we ask people across our region what they would most like to have in Sioux Falls, this is always at the top of the list,” said Steve Van Buskirk, President of Van Buskirk Companies. “This will be the first operation in South Dakota. Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development, Inc. could not be more excited to be a part of this landmark opportunity. We expect the flurry of development and interest to continue at a much faster pace.”

Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development, Inc. will officially make the announced at a press conference at 1:45 p.m. Van Buskirk will live stream the announcement on Facebook. It will be held outdoors on the west side of Grand Living Senior Living Community, at the intersection of Terry Drive and West Lake Drive.