Firework Patrol to Increase This Independence Day

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



SIOUX FALLS, S.D – The Sioux Falls police department is putting extra officers on the streets this Independence Day.

They will be out strictly on fireworks patrol. Only sparklers, snakes, and similar items are allowed in city limits. Fireworks that make loud sounds or shoot into the air are illegal.

Sioux Falls police had over 200 firework calls last Fourth of July. This year, they are hoping for more voluntary compliance.

“If we can get people just to obey, the law obey the ordinance, not lighting off fireworks in Sioux Falls that make a noise or have a projectile, than everything will be good” said officer Sam Clemens.

Anyone caught shooting illegal fireworks could receive a 95 dollar fine. Fireworks are allowed outside of city limits as long as people clean up after themselves.