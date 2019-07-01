Floating Antarctic Ice Goes From Record High to Record Lows

Share this...



Linkedin

Pinterest



WASHINGTON (AP) – The amount of ice circling Antarctica is suddenly plunging from a record high to record lows, baffling scientists.

A new NASA study shows that ice off the southern continent steadily increased from 1979 and hit a record high in 2014. But three years later, the ice hit its lowest mark, wiping out the three-and-a-half decades of gain.

The amount lost is bigger than the size of Mexico.

Scientists say they don’t know if this a natural blip that will go away or something more long term and worrisome.

The study is in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.