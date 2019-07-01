Jenna LeMair

Hi, I’m Jenna LeMair! I’m honored and excited to be a part of KDLT’s News team as their weekend anchor and a reporter during the week!

I’m from Prior Lake, Minnesota and I’m the oldest of three kids. I grew up competitively dancing, singing, acting and cheering. I have always been a creative spirit. Although I’m from Minnesota, South Dakota has always felt like a second home to me. With my father being from South Dakota, I have many family and friends who live in Sioux Falls.

I found my passion for TV journalism while I attended St. Cloud State University. I spent my four years at SCSU gaining experience through anchoring, reporting, and news directing at St. Cloud’s local news, UTVS. I was also on the SCSU dance team for two years where we became national champs!

Most importantly, I am a family girl. I adore and prioritize my mom, dad, brother, and sister. My brother, Curtis, went to Northern State and was a member of the wrestling team. Unfortunately, Curtis passed away on October 17th, 2018 in Aberdeen from an undetected enlarged heart. Aberdeen will always have a sacred place in my heart. Curtis’ passing has made the biggest impact on the type of journalist I am. I know how it feels to watch a heartbreaking headline on the news about someone you love so much. This has made me understand the importance of being humane first, journalist second. This is how I plan on reporting for Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas, in addition to being fair and accurate.

I know how much my brother loved the state of South Dakota and how excited he was to represent Northern State. It makes me all the more honored to officially start my career here and call South Dakota my new home.